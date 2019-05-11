BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you’ve got New American cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 700 E. Pratt St. in the Inner Harbor, the fresh arrival is called Blackwall Hitch.
This new business serves brunch, lunch and dinner in an upscale atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find classic New American fare like chicken and waffles, sandwiches, flatbreads, steaks and seafood. According to the business’s Facebook page, “New American Cuisine featuring land and sea favorites in an urban, chic environment.”
The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Chelsea P. wrote, “We went after work for drinks. You must try the calamari, which is crispy and flavorful. The peach and chicken flat bread is to die for! The outside patio is beautiful.”
Head on over to check it out: Blackwall Hitch is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.
