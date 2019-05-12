  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Red Line
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, Baltimore County police, Lochearn, malus court, Shooting


Baltimore Co, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight in the unit block of Malus Court in the Lochearn area.

Police say a 31-year-old man told them he was approached by an unknown suspect who attempted to rob him and steal his car.

During the incident the man was shot in the lower body and the suspect fled from the scene.   The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s