Baltimore Co, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight in the unit block of Malus Court in the Lochearn area.
Police say a 31-year-old man told them he was approached by an unknown suspect who attempted to rob him and steal his car.
During the incident the man was shot in the lower body and the suspect fled from the scene. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.
