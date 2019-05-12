By Kelsey Kushner
COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — The man charged with attacking a couple inside their Columbia apartment one week ago will face a judge Monday.

According to CaseSearch, he has also been convicted for breaking into an apartment in the past.

Police said 22-year-old Wilson Orellana-Lemus broke into the apartment and assaulted Amanda Harris and William Webb with a baseball bat before running off with jewelry and a cell phone.

It began with a call for a wellness check from family members that led Howard County Police to the apartment complex in Columbia, to find the couple attacked in their own home.

They found 36-year-old Harris dead, and 42-year-old Webb significantly injured.

Saturday, detectives arrested and charged the 22-year-old in connection to the crime. Police said he entered their apartment through an unsecured window and assaulted both Harris and Webb with a baseball bat before stealing Harris’ jewelry and cell phone.

Police said he was a resident of the same complex but did not know the couple. He’s being held without bond with charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault. He is due in court Monday for a bail hearing.

A week later and Webb is still in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Family members of Harris called her a loving daughter, friend, sister and stepmom. They are planning a celebration of life at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home in Baltimore on Monday.

