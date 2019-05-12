  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The president of the Baltimore branch of the NAACP says the chair of the search committee for a new Coppin State University president has agreed to meet with him after he complained about the search process.

The Baltimore Sun reports that NAACP branch President Kobi Little said the chair agreed to meet with him during the search committee’s first public meeting on Thursday.

The Sun previously identified the committee chair as Katrina Dennis, a regent.

Little charges that the University System of Maryland Board of Regents hasn’t been transparent in its search.

The Board of Regents is the state governing body of the university system.

The current president of Coppin State leaves June 30.

System spokesman Mike Lurie says the system appreciates Lurie for encouraging community involvement in the search.

