RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an unusual court transportation plan for a Virginia man who weighs more than 900 pounds.

Kenneth Hicks, of Emporia, is scheduled to plead guilty Monday in a cocaine conspiracy case.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge David Novak last week approved a plan to get Hicks to U.S. District Court in Richmond in a way that protects his health, safety and dignity.

Hicks lives in a dwelling attached to the rear of a mobile home. The plan to get him to the courthouse may involve cutting through a wall, bracing the structure and cutting down some trees.

Hicks asked that the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, first responders and others assess any medical issues he may have.

