PARKVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police Officer First Class T. Hays, a 13-year-old veteran wounded by friendly fire in a shooting earlier this month has been released from University of Maryland Shock Trauma, police confirm.
Police initially thought the suspect fired at the officers, but after reviewing body camera footage they believe the man picked up his gun and pointed it at officers and did not follow officers’ commands to put down the weapon.
The suspect in Thursday’s shooting was identified as 76-year-old Robert Uhl Johnson. Johnson died as a result of the shooting.
Hays is currently assigned to the Parkville precinct and was involved in another police-involved shooting in 2008.
The three other officers involved in the shooting were also identified as:
- Police Officer First Class J. Hummel, an 18 year veteran with no prior police-involved shootings.
- Police Officer First Class A. Burns, a 17 ½ year veteran with no prior police-involved shootings.
- Police Officer First Class J. Deford, a 10 ½ year veteran with no prior police-involved shootings