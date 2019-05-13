By Mike Hellgren
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The man suspected in the murder of a Columbia woman and injuring her boyfriend appeared in court Monday.

Wilson Orellana-Lemus appeared via closed-circuit camera—waived his bail review. He is charged in the fatal beating of Amanda Harris.

The suspect was convicted in an earlier burglary and received less than a year behind bars. The victim in that case was in court Monday. She told WJZ he should have been given a harsher sentence. She says he hid in her apartment and terrorized her

Howard County Police Police put the Columbia murder suspect under surveillance and observed him smoking a cigarette. They collected his used cigarette butt and matched it to a pack of cigarettes found next to victim Harris’ body. Harris’ boyfriend William Webb was beaten in the attack.

Family members of Harris called her a loving daughter, friend, sister and stepmom. They are planning a celebration of life at the Burgee Henss Seitz Funeral Home in Baltimore on Monday.

Webb’s family has started an online fundraiser to pay for his medical bills.

