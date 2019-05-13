  • WJZ 13On Air

GAITHERSBURG, MD. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Gaithersburg man has been charged with sexual soliciting a minor online.

Earlier in May, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating the online sexual solicitation of minor children.

Detective Toste was posing as a girl under the age of 16 when he was solicited for multiple sex acts by a man later identified as Virinchi Srinivas, 29, of Gaithersburg.

Srinivas was arrested May 6 when he traveled to Frederick County for the purposes of conducting sex acts with a minor child.

He was charged with three counts of sexual solicitation of a minor and is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

