BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man and woman were arrested in the May 4 fatal stabbing of Jorge Perez.
According to Baltimore City Police, 32-year-old Derek Hoey and 25-year-old Kara Bach, both of the 200 block of Marley Station Road were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 28-year-old Perez.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Pennington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. and found Perez suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.
While police were investigating, witnesses told police about the male suspect who allegedly stabbed Perez and then fled in a car.
Officers learned that the vehicle had crashed several blocks away. They responded and arrested the pair.
Both suspects have been denied bail.