



If you’ve been thinking about adding a member to your family, the Harford County Animal Shelter is full- and desperately looking for adoptive homes.

Lily has been at the shelter since October. She and dozens of other dogs are still looking for their “furever” homes.

At the Harford County Humane Society in Fallston, there is hardly an empty kennel to be found.

The shelter is packed to the brim with canines and felines waiting for their future family to walk through the door.

“We have something for everybody here. If you’re looking for a couch potato, we’ve got it. If you’re looking for a hiking buddy, we’ve got it.” said Erin Long, with the Humane Society of Harford County.

The max-capacity status is rare, and it’s draining resources and staff’s emotions.

Just recently, 32 cats and kittens came through the door from a hoarding situation.

The Humane Society is also getting about 30 more from that home soon, the youngest are still recovering from medical problems.

“We are looking for adopters, we’re looking for folks that if they volunteer for an animal rescue and is able to pull cats from us, that would be fabulous.” Long said.

Megan Whiteford heard the shelter was overcrowded and stopped by Monday to see if she could find a new best friend.

“I mean it just kind of blows my mind how some of these dogs are so sweet and they have so much personality but like, they aren’t getting adopted for some reason. I don’t know if it’s because people don’t come in or if it’s just like, just kind of blow past them.” Whiteford said.

And with these sweet faces, and a $25 adoption fee through Sunday, there’s plenty of reason to add four paws to your family.

The shelter is open seven days away, you can find more information here.