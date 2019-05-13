  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:alleged terrorist, Christopher Hasson, coast guard officer, Local TV, Talkers

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland will review an order to release a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and TV journalists.

Prosecutors are urging U.S. District Judge George Hazel to revoke a magistrate’s order to free 50-year-old Christopher Hasson from custody while he awaits trial on firearms and drug charges. Hazel is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on prosecutors’ appeal.

This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a “domestic terrorist” who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. He is due in court on Feb. 21 in Maryland. Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers say Hasson described an “interesting idea” in a 2017 draft email that included “biological attacks followed by attack on food supply.” (U.S. District Court via AP)

U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day decided last Tuesday that Hasson can be released from custody and supervised by relatives in Virginia. But Day didn’t order Hasson’s immediate release. He gave prosecutors time to appeal.

Prosecutors have called Hasson a domestic terrorist who plotted a killing spree, but they haven’t filed any terrorism-related charges against him since his Feb. 15 arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s