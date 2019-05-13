Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is expected to sign several bills into law Monday.
One bill includes tougher guidelines connected to “Laura and Reid’s Law”.
Laura Wallen was pregnant with her son, Reid, when her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, killed her in September 2017.
But prosecutors could not charge Tessier with the death of his unborn son.
This new law would toughen sentences for violent crimes against pregnant women.
Another is aimed at helping uninsured Marylanders.
It will help people find out if they qualify for free or low-cost insurance after they file their taxes.