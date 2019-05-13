Filed Under:Camp Peddleton, Chestertown, Chevy Chase, Local TV, San Diego, Talkers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says a 24-year-old platoon commander who died after being injured in a rollover accident involving a light armored vehicle during training at Camp Pendleton, is from the Maryland suburbs of D.C.

Officials on Friday said 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell from Chevy Chase died Thursday morning. Six other Marines were taken to a local hospital with injuries, but none was serious.

This undated photo released by the United States Marine Corps shows 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell from Washington. The Marine Corps says the 24-year-old platoon commander has died, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in a rollover accident during training in Southern California. (United States Marine Corps via AP)

Officials are investigating.

McDowell joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The Marine Corps said it was a “tragic accident and we are heartbroken at the loss of a member of our Marine Corps family.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s