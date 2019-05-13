  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Eastern Shore, flood alerts, Local TV, Talkers, Weather


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As rain continues to fall across most of Maryland Monday, flood alerts are in effect for low-lying parts of the state.

The rain will stay in the area for the majority of the day and temperatures are much cooler for the region — in the 50s.

A coastal flooding threat is in effect for areas near the Chesapeake Bay.

WJZ’s Weather team is tracking the system as it moves through our area.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

