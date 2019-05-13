Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As rain continues to fall across most of Maryland Monday, flood alerts are in effect for low-lying parts of the state.
The rain will stay in the area for the majority of the day and temperatures are much cooler for the region — in the 50s.
A coastal flooding threat is in effect for areas near the Chesapeake Bay.
WJZ’s Weather team is tracking the system as it moves through our area.
