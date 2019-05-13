OXON HILL, MD. (WJZ) — If you work for Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, you could be one of the first people to ride Six Flags America’s newest rollercoaster, “Firebird,” when it opens Thursday.
Six Flags America is offering firefighters, medics and civilian members- and their families- to be the first to ride the coaster on Thursday, May 16.
The “Firebird” will be the only ride open that day and Six Flags will provide those who attend with complimentary passes when the amusement park is fully open.
Folks can arrive Thursday from as early as 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Six Flags tells the group to use the employees’ entrance to the parking lot, then go to Security Gate #1 and park in the HR lot.
A shuttle service will then bring everyone participating to the ride or you can walk there, they said.
Six Flags America will also provide breakfast to those who RSVP to dstokes@sftp.com.
The “Firebird” is officially scheduled to open sometime this spring.