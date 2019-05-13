  • WJZ 13On Air

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Capitol Heights on Saturday.

43-year-old William Petty, of no fixed address, died of his injuries Monday morning.

At around 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning, patrol officers were called to Central Avenue in Hampton Park Boulevard for the collision.

Police said Petty was crossing Central Avenue when he was struck by an SUV that was heading eastbound. Petty was not in a crosswalk.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene. The driver said moments after the collision, a second vehicle struck the victim as he lay in the roadway.

The second driver did not remain on the scene and may not know that he or she struck the victim, police said, and are currently looking for them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

