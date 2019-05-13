  • WJZ 13On Air

BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A 39-year-old man was arrested in the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Brooklyn Park early Monday.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, around 12:45 a.m. officers were called to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway.

The clerk told police a man pulled out a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers searched the area with the help of K9s and found the suspect near Potee Street & Patapsco Avenue with the stolen money.

Darrell Wayne Strickland was placed under arrest and charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and theft.

 

