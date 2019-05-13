Comments
Maui – The search for a missing hiker on Maui stretched into another day Sunday with little evidence on her whereabouts, reports CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV.
Amanda Eller was believed to be hiking Wednesday on a trail in the Makawao Forest Reserve, 12 miles from her home in Haiku. She was reported missing Thursday when she didn’t return home. Her vehicle was found in reserve’s parking lot with her cellphone and wallet inside.
Dozens of first responders were dispatched and searched the area on foot and by air for the 35-year-old physical therapist. “We need boots on the ground and little prayers on the side,” friend and search organizer Sarah Haynes said.
