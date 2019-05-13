  • WJZ 13On Air

GREENBELT, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Police say a woman who was recently shot and killed in a brazen attack outside DC was married to two men. One of them is a well-known actor from west Africa. The other is in prison in the U.S. for drug trafficking.

Police believe the killing was targeted. They said 44-year-old Bettie Jenifer of Bowie was confronted by a gunman outside her workplace in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane in Greenbelt around 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police said about 10 people saw the shooting. The shooter fled the scene in what police said was a blue vehicle. The suspect is described as a thin built man with black hair. He was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants at the time of the shooting.

Jenifer had married Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh last year. But not until last month did she file for divorce from her first husband, Kedrick Jenifer. He is the convicted leader of a drug trafficking ring. He is serving two decades in prison.

