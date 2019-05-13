Comments
OCEAN VIEW, DE. (WJZ) — Ocean View Police Department responded to a complaint about a snake bite.
The snake had bitten a man in his yard and was captured. The snake was a venomous copper head snake and was removed by OVPD and safely released into a nature preserve.
Courtesy: Ocean View Police Department
OVPD wants to remind everybody to use extreme caution when you come across any snakes. If you need any assistance with snakes or any type of animals please contact the Ocean View Police Department.