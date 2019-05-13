TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — The Towson University Dance Team is getting some worldwide recognition after their rendition of a popular challenge went viral.

The Before I Let Go Dance Challenge is a social media frenzy, and it got even crazier when Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, shared the Vibe’s video on social media before Queen B herself saw it.

“It’s definitely super surreal especially for us graduating seniors. This is a way to leave our mark at Towson.”

A significant one, as 182,000 views have been tracked on their YouTube video. It all started when Mama B shared it on Instagram, even tagging the Towson page.

Beyonce upped the hype by sharing it on her page that has 127 million followers.

“It’s allowed us to bond more. It’s allowed us to connect more through dancing. Even on the stage. You can see and feel the connection we have.”

A bond this squad can cherish forever sharing with the world and themselves.

“Out of all the people doing the challenge, she chose us to be on her page. Our group chat was insane.”

“That’s what it’s all about- just having a space to express ourselves and represent our University and our culture.”

The group also won the Community Service Award from the Student Affairs Leadership at Towson University.