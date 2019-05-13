  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It is Preakness week 2019. And right now, barring a big change in the forecast overall for the week, the weather looks really OK! And for the weekend itself the weather looks really good. DARN GOOD to be honest. Sunny and very warm is the forecast for Preakness Saturday, and a Mid-Atlantic Sunday FunDay!

Do we need this or what?

There is a bright side to this continued gray story though. We have not had a lot of flooding. Ellicott City is fine, (no joke there I mean it), and we have had no widespread reports of trees falling as root balls pull out of the soaked ground crashing into homes, cars, and people. This time last year, with the heavy rains leading up to, and on Memorial Day weekend, the case was NOT the same.

Just hang in there, one more day. Then let the race to dry off begin.

MB!

