NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees have been rained out for the second straight day.

The game scheduled for Tuesday night was called about 90 minutes before it was supposed to begin at Yankee Stadium.

Baltimore and New York are set to play a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m. That twinbill was scheduled after Monday night’s game was postponed because of unplayable field conditions.

The weather forecast is calling for clear skies Wednesday.

There’s been a lot of wait-and-see for Orioles and Yankees in recent days.

On Sunday, the start of the game between the Orioles and Angels at Camden Yards was delayed almost three hours because of rain. The same day, New York’s game at Tampa Bay was stopped for 43 minutes in the ninth inning due to a power outage at Tropicana Field.

