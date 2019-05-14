BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced Tuesday that his office, in conjunction with the Washington County Board of Education, has filed a lawsuit against J&K Contracting Inc. and its owner Kyriakos Kiotsekoglou alleging they violated the Maryland False Claims Act.
The Maryland False Claims Act prohibits the submission of false or fraudulent claims for payment to the government.
Violators may be required to pay up to three times the amount of damages sustained by the government and additional penalties of up to $10,000 per-claim.
The lawsuit alleges that J&K Contracting violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims for payment for roof replacement projects on two county schools.
According to the complaint, J&K Contracting falsely claimed to have made payments to minority-owned businesses, and when documentation of the payments was requested, the company submitted falsified documentation to make it appear as if payments had been made.
The State is seeking the payment of restitution and penalties for J&K Contracting’s alleged violations of the Maryland False Claims Act.