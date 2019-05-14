  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 220-year-old Catholic girls’ school in Washington, D.C., will now allow news about same-sex unions in its alumnae magazine.

News outlets report the president emerita of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, Sister Mary Berchmans, announced the change this month. She says she was asked to reflect on what it means to “Live Jesus” when it comes to LGBTQ alumnae, and the policy change follows “the Gospel commandment of love.”

She says the church is clear about its stance on same-sex marriage, but it’s equally clear in teaching that all people are children of God.

An Archdiocese of Washington statement expresses disappointment that the school didn’t consult the diocese on a matter involving Catholic identity. It says the church’s stance on marriage doesn’t conflict with the Gospel message of love.

