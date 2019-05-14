  • WJZ 13On Air

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s attorney general is investigating the medical contractor for the state’s prison system amid allegations that contract counselors were ordered to forge documents to falsely state that inmates were getting mental health treatment they never received.

The state Department of Justice confirmed the investigation this week and urged anyone with information about the record-keeping practices of Connections Community Support Programs Inc. to contact the Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust.

The investigation is the latest sign of problems with Delaware’s prison health system, which was the subject of a federal investigation more than a decade ago.

Gov. John Carney said Tuesday that he is “very upset,” and that his administration is taking the allegations very seriously.

Connections CEO Cathy McKay did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

