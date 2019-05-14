Comments
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — One of the brothers charged in connection to a shooting in Edgewood is being held without bail.
Walter Clark now faces attempted murder and other charges.
Police said he shot another man Friday night along the 400 block of Silverside Road.
Clark’s brother Eric Mceady is also facing charges for the shooting, but he’s out on $50,000 bail.
The victim remains in critical condition.