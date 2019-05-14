  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Edgewood, Edgewood Shooting, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers


EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — One of the brothers charged in connection to a shooting in Edgewood is being held without bail.

Walter Clark now faces attempted murder and other charges.

Police said he shot another man Friday night along the 400 block of Silverside Road.

2 Men Charged In Connection To Edgewood Shooting

Clark’s brother Eric Mceady is also facing charges for the shooting, but he’s out on $50,000 bail.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s