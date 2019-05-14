Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.
Michael Rhodes was last seen April 29, 2019, in the 2500 block of Eutaw Place.
He was last seen wearing a blue collar shirt, green hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black Nike sneakers.
Family and friends are concerned about Rhodes’well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Rhodes is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.