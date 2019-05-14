  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing Teen, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Michael Rhodes was last seen April 29, 2019, in the 2500 block of Eutaw Place.

He was last seen wearing a blue collar shirt, green hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black Nike sneakers.

Family and friends are concerned about Rhodes’well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michael Rhodes is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s