



Howard County Police have charged an Ellicott City man with 32 counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs.

More than five pounds of crystal methamphetamine: along with 13 others drugs totalling more than $200,000 in value were found after a four-month-long investigation into an alleged drug dealer in Howard County.

Joshua Weinberg, 25, of the 3000 block of Autumn Branch Lane in Ellicott City was charged with 32 counts related to drug possession with the intent to distribute. The months-long investigation began with a tip from a neighbor in January on the county police’s drug tip line.

Through the investigation, police learned Weinberg was selling drugs out of his one-bedroom apartment.

On May 10, police accessed his apartment with a search warrant and removed a large number of drugs, including: marijuana, THC wax/oil, Crystal ketamine, cocaine, heroin, crystal MDMA, MDMA pills, LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax, Amphetamine pills, Suboxone pills and strips and Clonazepam pills.

They also found 5.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

“A drug bust of this size and scope including so many different kinds of drugs is pretty remarkable here in Howard County.” said Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman.

Police also found drug paraphernalia, approximately $14,500 in cash, and evidence of drug manufacturing and selling.

“There was about five and a half pounds of crystal meth which is a very large quantity with a street value over $100,000,” Hoffman said. “There were all sorts of varieties of prescription drugs, MDMA which is Molly, there was heroin, cocaine. So really the variety of drugs he had in his apartment is pretty unusual for what we see in Howard County.”

A judge denied him bail Monday. Weinberg’s mother pleaded that he needed drug treatment. His lawyer said others lived in the apartment and he didn’t see the search warrant from police to see who they were targetting. The judge said the quantity of drugs was outrageous and ordered him held.

It’s one of the county’s largest drug seizures. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who wishes to report suspected drug activity anonymously can contact police at 410-290-DRUG or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.