BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting on McKean Ave in West Baltimore earlier Tuesday.
Police heard gunfire at around 1:20 p.m. while on car patrol. They immediately canvassed the area and saw a car speeding away from the 1600 block of McKean Avenue.
The vehicle drove to an area hospital and the shooting victim, a man, went inside for treatment of gunshot wounds, police said.
Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.