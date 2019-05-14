  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BGE, Explosion, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “manhole incident” gave those in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood a scare Tuesday.

The incident happened just after noon at North Charles and E. Hamilton streets, where parts of the neighborhood were evacuated.

“They said, ‘Get out of the building, we smell gas,’ and they didn’t have to say it twice.” said Marc Sklar, Gian Marco Menswear.

Windows were blown out.

“It felt like the ground shaking, kind of like an earthquake. I mean, it sounded like a bomb went off,” said Ryn Dorsey.

“We couldn’t feel anything. We just heard a really loud kind of bang.” Sklar said.

Two manholes went flying.

“One right out the back door of Tio Pepe’s. And one here on Lovegrove,” Dorsey said.

From Chopper 13, you could see a building under construction in the area.

According to BGE there are no reported injuries.

BGE officials said it was not a gas explosion, and neighbors suspect a transformer blew.

“The incident appears to be a quick pressure release,” BGE officials said. “In short, damage to BGE’s underground electric cables can cause gases to build up in confined spaces, and sometimes the pressure causes the gases to release through manholes,”

They also said this was not a natural gas incident, and not caused by natural gas from a gas line.

But earlier, people in the area were concerned by sound.

An eyewitness tweeted photos with the caption, “Gas explosion on Hamilton Street. Blow out windows. Streets blocked.”

BGE Manhole incident Credit: Twitter user jj schaus/@y2kmedia

BGE Manhole incident Credit: Twitter user jj schaus/@y2kmedia

BGE Manhole incident Credit: Twitter user jj schaus/@y2kmedia

Crews were on the scene investigating and making repairs. Fewer than 10 customers had their electric service disrupted, a BGE official said.

They added their crews are assisting customers with boarding up their windows and cleaning up debris.

https://twitter.com/PaulGessler/status/1128356439876087816

Paul Gessler

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s