SWANTON, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday in the Savage River Dam in Garrett County.
Dallas Ray Bittinger, 53, of Swanton, Md., was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital in West Virginia where he was pronounced dead.
Police said there are no signs of foul play. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, West Virginia for autopsy.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers from MSP responded to a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department for a report of a body recovered from the dam.
Troopers said that sometime around noon on Monday, Bittinger was reported missing from his work site.
Bittinger was employed as a worker at the Savage River Reservoir and was reported to have been clearing debris from the coastline of the Savage River earlier that day.
The investigation is ongoing.