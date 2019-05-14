  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Body Found, Body Found In River, Garrett County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Savage River Dam, Swanton, Talkers, West Virginia

SWANTON, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Monday in the Savage River Dam in Garrett County.

Dallas Ray Bittinger, 53, of Swanton, Md., was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital in West Virginia where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there are no signs of foul play. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, West Virginia for autopsy.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, troopers from MSP responded to a call from the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department for a report of a body recovered from the dam.

Troopers said that sometime around noon on Monday, Bittinger was reported missing from his work site.

Bittinger was employed as a worker at the Savage River Reservoir and was reported to have been clearing debris from the coastline of the Savage River earlier that day.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s