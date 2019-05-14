  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is among the nation’s best states in a new report, making the top 10.

Maryland is ranked no. 6 on U.S. News & World Report’s Best States list.

Health care and opportunity were among the items that helped Maryland stay at the top of the list. U.S. News & World Report also ranked states across education, economy, infrastructure, fiscal stability, crimes and corrections, and natural environment. Maryland also ranked higher with education and fiscal stability.

Maryland falls behind Washington State (no.1), New Hampshire (no. 2), Minnesota (no. 3), Utah, (no. 4) and Vermont (no. 5).

Virginia ranks no. 7 followed by Massachusetts (no. 8), Nebraska (no. 9) and Colorado (no. 10).

Nearby, Delaware ranks no. 23 followed by Pennslyvania at no. 41 and West Virginia is no. 47.

To see the full list of states, plus how each factor was weighed, click here. 

 

 

