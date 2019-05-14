  • WJZ 13On Air

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts town is sick of homeowners and businesses raiding its beaches for free landscaping materials.

So the coastal community of Westport has approved a town bylaw that would impose a $250 fine on people who take rocks or vegetation from town-owned beaches.

