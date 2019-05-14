Comments
DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives are looking for Rebecca Lynn Priest, 39, who went missing Monday.
Officials said Priest last contacted family members via text message around noon, but hasn’t been heard from or seen since.
Officials said Priest is believed to be driving a 2004 black Hyundai Santa Fe with the Maryland tag 7DR7165.
She was described as a white female, 5’ 5” tall, weighing 175 pounds with dark brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts was urged to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.