BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Baltimore city continues to battle a ransomware attack, homebuyers and sellers are facing delays as the city’s deed records were affected.

The City’s Transfer Officer cannot process deeds or deeds of trust for recordation, according to the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors.

The city also is unable to issue lien certificates or generate water bills — or determine what city liens haven’t been paid.

At this time, the city cannot say when they will resume operations.

The realtor board suggests potential homebuyers contact their title company to learn whether their transaction was impacted.

 

 

