



Amanda Eller grew up in Saint Mary’s County before she moved to Hawaii.

Her Mechanicsville family rushed to Maui, Hawaii, Sunday after she disappeared while on a solo hike Thursday.

Hundreds of volunteers have been searching for Amanda Eller even though rescue crews called off their search.

“Without the fire and rescue, and the continued coordination moving forward, we’re going to continue the search,” John Eller, Amanda Eller’s father, said.

Sarah Haynes, the search team volunteer organizer, said that all of the trails have been searched, “as far as we know.”

“There are a lot of little off-shoots and we’ve done our best to cover those, but it’s a huge forest,” Haynes said.

Amanda Eller’s family have only one connection left to their daughter; her boyfriend.

“We don’t know if it’s just a hiking accident or foul play. She originally had plans to hang out with a friend, but that friend canceled,” Ben Konkol, Amanda Eller’s boyfriend, said. “So she basically had a wide-open day.”

There are cliffs and canyons in the forest, and searchers are holding out hope that Amanda Eller is alive and is either lost or injured.

Her family has posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to her return.

“It is our hope she’s in the forest, but if someone has taken her, we’re not interested in you,” Julia Eller, Amanda Eller’s mother, said. “We just want our daughter back.”

Amanda Eller’s phone and purse were found in her locked car at the park entrance.

A Gathering of Hope vigil for Amanda Eller will be held Tuesday at the Leonardtown Wharf in Leonardtown, Maryland.