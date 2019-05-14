  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have linked the slayings of two missing women and a missing teenage girl to a carnival worker who met the victims through the traveling show.

The sheriff’s office in rural Washington County announced Monday that 23-year-old James Michael Wright is charged with murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting the three in February and March.

James Michael Wright is shown in an undated photo provided by the Washington County, Va., Sheriff’s Office. Wright, 23, of Mendota, Va., has been charged with three counts of capital murder, the sheriff’s office in Washington County, Virginia, announced Monday, May 13, 2019. Wright is accused of fatally shooting three women he met while working for a traveling carnival. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Sheriff Fred Newman identified the victims as 25-year-old Athina Hopson of Johnson City, Tennessee; 22-year-old Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter of Carter County, Tennessee; and 17-year-old Joslyn M. Alsup of Cobb County, Georgia.

Newman said in a statement that Johnson City police had reported Hopson was last seen with Wright. Newman said Wright confessed to the shootings but called them accidental.

Defense attorney Barry Proctor said he’s met with Wright but can’t discuss their conversation.

