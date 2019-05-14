Comments
BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A tech company CFO is accused of raping a woman in Montgomery County.
Jason Delano was at the Bethesda Country Club in December 2017 with the woman and two others, police said.
They had dinner, where the woman became heavily intoxicated.
After the group drove to her apartment, Delano walked her into her apartment in Friendship Heights, and took her into her bedroom.
The woman then claims Delano took off her clothes and raped her.
Delano was arrested last Wednesday and is charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sexual offense.
He was released on bond. He faces 21 years in prison if convicted.