  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alleged Rape, Baltimore News, Bethesda, Friendship Heights, Maryland, Maryland News, Montgomery County, Rape Charges, Sexual Offense Charge

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — A tech company CFO is accused of raping a woman in Montgomery County.

Jason Delano was at the Bethesda Country Club in December 2017 with the woman and two others, police said.

They had dinner, where the woman became heavily intoxicated.

After the group drove to her apartment, Delano walked her into her apartment in Friendship Heights, and took her into her bedroom.

The woman then claims Delano took off her clothes and raped her.

Delano was arrested last Wednesday and is charged with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sexual offense.

He was released on bond. He faces 21 years in prison if convicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s