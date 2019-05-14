



While hundreds of volunteers are searching for Amanda Eller in Hawaii, many more gathered in St. Mary’s County to pray for her safe return.

Amanda Eller disappeared while on a solo hike Thursday on Maui.

Amanda Eller’s boyfriend, Ben Konkol, said that it isn’t out of the ordinary for her to take a solo hike into nature.

“She originally had plans to hang out with a friend, but that friend canceled I think the night before and so she basically had a wide open day,” Konkol said.

Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered to send positive energy toward Amanda Eller, who grew up in Mechanicsville.

“I can’t make it to Hawaii this week because of other obligations,” Kecia Hayes, a friend of Amanda Eller, said. “I thought that I needed to do this because it’s something I can actually do that would matter to her.”

Amanda Eller’s sister-in-law, Jessica Eller, also spoke to WJZ.

“As the days went on, my husband Chris, he had to go, he had to join the efforts to find his sister,” Jessica Eller said.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.

“We are very hopeful, she’s very strong, she’s very resourceful,” Jessica Eller said. “There’s water there, she’s going to be found alive.”

There is also a GoFundMe page to help the family hire professionals who can assist with the search.