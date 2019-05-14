BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cool day across the region on Tuesday.
Tomorrow a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures around 72 degrees.
Tomorrow night will turn mostly cloudy with a shower in the area late.
Have a great Tuesday! Bob Turk.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.