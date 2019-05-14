  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cool day across the region on Tuesday.

Tomorrow a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures around 72 degrees.

Tomorrow night will turn mostly cloudy with a shower in the area late.

Have a great Tuesday! Bob Turk.

