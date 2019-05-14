  • WJZ 13On Air

CENTREVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday night in Annapolis for allegedly setting her own car on fire in  Centreville last May.

Jazmine McGowan, 26, of Anne Arundel County, is charged with arson second-degree, conspiracy arson second-degree, malicious burning/fraud and conspiracy malicious burning first-degree.

The car, a 2007 Lincoln sedan, was owned by McGowan.


Courtesy: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Investigators reported the vehicle fire on Ferrick Road in Centreville last May and found the cause to be incendiary.

If convicted, McGowan would face up to 55 years in prison and/or $75,000 in fines. She is currently released and awaiting her court appearance.

