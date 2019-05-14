  • WJZ 13On Air

CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — Fire officials have identified the victim in last week’s house fire in Crofton.

90-year-old Rosa Dwarshuis died in the fire when it broke out last Thursday at the home in the 1800 block of Ralston Place.

When crews investigated, they initially found nothing but then saw the home’s windows stained with smoke and smoke throughout the home.

They found the remains of the fire- which had extinguished itself before they got there- and the woman dead in the sunroom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

