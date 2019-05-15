Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for 14-year-old Shamaya Graham.
Graham was last seen on May 10 in the 6400 block of Pioneer Drive.
Courtesy: Baltimore Police
She was last seen wearing a grey school shirt with a Reginald F. Lewis school logo, khaki pants and glasses with black trim.
Family and friends are concerned about Shamaya Graham’s well-being.
Shamaya Graham four-feet, five-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shamaya Graham is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.