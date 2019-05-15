  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for 14-year-old Shamaya Graham.

Graham was last seen on May 10 in the 6400 block of Pioneer Drive.


Courtesy: Baltimore Police

She was last seen wearing a grey school shirt with a Reginald F. Lewis school logo, khaki pants and glasses with black trim.

Family and friends are concerned about Shamaya Graham’s well-being.

Shamaya Graham four-feet, five-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shamaya Graham is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

