BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The final stages in repairs for 26th Street, taken out in a partial collapse in November, is set to cost taxpayers $7.5 million.
City leaders said they are working to remove and replace the retaining wall and sidewalk that had started to buckle.
However, neighbors said they want the city to build a park instead.
In a statement to WJZ, the City Department of Transportation said in part that they are, “working with the community impacted by the 26th Street wall failure,” and are, “allowing residents of this community to voice their concerns and wishes.”
However, locals have said this is not the case.
The City Department of Transportation said they expect the work to be completed by this summer.