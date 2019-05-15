Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 75-year-old woman.
Ermioni Plakas, 75, was last seen May 15, 2019. Security camera footage captured her in the 600 block of North Wolf Street at about 1:30 p.m.
Plakas was last seen wearing glasses and dark colored clothing and shoes.
Family and friends are concerned about her well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ermioni Plakas is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.