BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The popular Netflix show Black Mirror is returning for it’s fifth season. The show dropped it’s new trailer on Twitter Wednesday revealing that new episodes will be made available June 5.

Big name stars can be seen in the trailer including Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Topher Grace.

Unlike previous seasons, this one will only include three episodes. It’s unknown for now how long the episodes will be or what their titles are.

Check out the trailer here:

