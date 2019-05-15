  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles are the second worst team in the baseball this season and it looks like even Cal Ripken Jr. doesn’t think he could turn around the team.

Ripken spoke to TMZ Sports as he was signing autographs.

“Do you think the Orioles can turn around?” a TMZ reporter asked.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding time, every time this happens young guys get an opportunity and I kinda like that,” Ripken told TMZ.

When asked if he would take a role in the team’s front office, he said:

“I don’t know about this phase of my life,” Ripken told TMZ Sports. “I kind of like relaxing a little bit.”

He goes on to say the team has to have a lot of patience right now.

