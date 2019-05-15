  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Kimberly Eiten
Filed Under:Balitmore News, Baltimore, Baltimore City Hall, Baltimore Homebuyers, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, ransomware attack, Real estate, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Baltimore City stays locked in a cyber battle with hackers, real estate businesses and home buyers are seemingly most affected by the ransomware attack.

The businesses are locked out of databases they rely on to close real estate deals.

“In Baltimore City, you can’t really close a real estate transaction, whether it’s a $1,000 shell of a row house to a $50 million office building, without the ability to search title, without the ability to get water bills and without the ability to get lien certificates. We don’t have the ability to get any of those right now,” said Bob Flynn, an attorney with Title Co.

With sales on the line and closings in limbo, all eyes are on City Hall where there is a constant push to get Baltimore back online.

However, which systems will be restored first and when is still a mystery.

But City Solicitor Andre Davis said there is a focus on restoring access to the information that is essential for homebuyers.

“This is an example of all hands on deck, trying to address specific issues that are important to the city and people that want to buy a house in the city, are very important to us,” Davis said.

Flynn said if someone were to buy a house by Wednesday, because of the closing time, there is a good chance they wouldn’t be impacted at all. He said this incident is not a reason to shy away from buying in Baltimore.

Kimberly Eiten

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s