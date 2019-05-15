



— A driver slammed into a bicyclist and then flipped off his victim as he drove away, deputies in Oregon said.

Witnesses said a man driving a newer Mercedes convertible hit a bicyclist on the shoulder of a road Saturday afternoon northwest of Forest Grove.

“It was nice and warm, beautiful day,” David Embree told CBS affiliate KOIN. “I ended up on a really nice road that I thought I’d been on once before.”

Embree said he had and was looking at a map when he thinks he was struck by the vehicle’s side mirror near the intersection of NW Hillside Road and Clapshaw Hill Road.

“I just felt this slam into my backside,” Embree said. “I was just really shocked, yeah.”

Embree was knocked to the ground. His clothing was torn and he was bleeding from the leg.

Investigators said the suspect drove off, made no attempt to stop or check on the bicyclist and even gave him “the finger” as he left the scene.

Witnesses said the suspect had been driving recklessly and swerving into oncoming lanes. A motorcyclist told deputies he was almost run off the road by the same driver on Old Clapshaw Hill Road.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s, with a thick “Tom Selleck” mustache. He was wearing a baseball cap and driving a champagne-colored newer Mercedes convertible.

All things considered, Embree said he feels lucky.

“I can still walk, I’m not in a wheelchair, I’m not in the hospital,” he said. “I got to see the Blazers beat the Nuggets. Things are pretty good.”